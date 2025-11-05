Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

FIFA launches annual Peace Prize with first to be awarded at World Cup draw

The new annual award will be given to its first winner during the 2026 World Cup finals draw

FIFA launches annual Peace Prize

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 11:52 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 11:52 PM

Related Stories
Arsenal beat Slavia to maintain defensive run
Arsenal beat Slavia to maintain defensive run
Joy returns for Ireland Tests
Joy returns for Ireland Tests
Haaland concentrating on team success
Haaland concentrating on team success
Mac Allister header edges Liverpool past Real Madrid
Mac Allister header edges Liverpool past Real Madrid
Read More
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More