FA and English Football League say matches to resume from Tuesday

England's Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) said matches will resume as scheduled from Tuesday after the last round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Premier League, which has matches scheduled between Friday and Sunday, has not yet announced whether all fixtures will go ahead.

The top flight and EFL, which manages the three divisions below the Premier League, announced last week that their games had been postponed after the queen died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Sept 8 aged 96.

Matches in the Women's Super League and in the lower tiers of the pyramid and grassroots football were also postponed.

"After a period of pause and reflection for our national game, we can confirm that fixtures will resume as scheduled," the FA said on Monday.