Battling Barcelona earn 3-3 draw in thriller against Brugge

Barcelona fought back three times to snatch a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the visitors equalising for the final time late in the second half with an own goal scored by 20-year-old Belgium defender Joaquin Seys.

The result leaves Barcelona 11th in the standings on seven points from four matches while Club Brugge sit 22nd on four points, with both teams still in the hunt for qualification.

In a thriller at Brugge's Jan Breydel Stadium, the home side opened the scoring through Nicolo Tresoldi in the sixth minute, after a quick counter by Carlos Forbs, but Barcelona hit right back with Ferran Torres finding the net from close range two minutes later.

Brugge regained the lead in the 17th minute with Forbs scoring after another quick counter, but teenager Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant individual goal in the 60th minute to level the match again.

Four minutes later Forbs scored from another counter attack, but defender Seys headed the ball into his own net when trying to clear as Barca rescued a point away from home.