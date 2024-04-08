    বাংলা

    Chelsea not mature enough to compete consistently, says Pochettino

    Chelsea, who are ninth, next host Everton in the league before playing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Apr 20

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 06:25 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 06:25 AM

    Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said his squad lacks the maturity to compete every three days in the Premier League after they were held 2-2 by bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

    Chelsea, who beat Manchester United 4-3 at home on Thursday, opened the scoring at Bramall Lane through Thiago Silva but were pegged back when Jayden Bogle netted before halftime.

    Noni Madueke restored Chelsea's lead in the 66th minute before Blades' striker Ollie McBurnie snatched an equaliser in stoppage time.

    Chelsea also dropped points in a 2-2 draw with relegation threatened Burnley at the end of last month and Pochettino said the packed schedule was taking its toll.

    "Of course, they were tired but that is not an excuse today not to win the game at the end," he told reporters. "Watching football, as a 52‑year‑old, you identify very quickly when a team is ready to compete or not.

    "Maybe because this group is still not mature enough to compete every single game, every three days ... because like you say Sheffield is in the relegation zone. I'm not saying we're not being respectful, but we need to think a little bit more."

    Pochettino also said he took top scorer Cole Palmer off in the 74th minute as a precaution.

    "We need to protect him," he added.

    "We wanted to give him some rest and try to avoid some problems in the future."

    Chelsea, who are ninth, next host Everton in the league before playing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Apr 20.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 4, 2024 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates after the match
    Chelsea's Pochettino hopes dramatic Man United win is turning point
    Pochettino paid tribute to the irrepressible Palmer who has now scored 16 league goals, only two fewer than top marksman Erling Haaland
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Sheffield United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 4, 2024 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
    Liverpool title charge faces tough test at wounded Man United
    Sunday's clash is arguably almost as important for United boss Erik ten Hag as it is for Liverpool's Juergen Klopp
    Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino Action
    Pochettino tells Chelsea squad to get outside their comfort zone
    Chelsea, who host Manchester United later on Thursday, spent over $510 million to bring in 13 new players last year
    Premier League - Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - March 30, 2024 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts
    United braced for tough test at Chelsea: Ten Hag
    United are sixth in the standings with 48 points, 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp