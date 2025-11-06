France's Deschamps recalls Kante, Kolo Muani for World Cup qualifiers

France coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday recalled several familiar faces for the national team’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan, including 2018 world champion N’Golo Kante and 2022 World Cup finalist Randal Kolo Muani.

The squad announced by Deschamps was once again marked as much by its absentees as by its returning players, with Paris St Germain’s Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele both ruled out through injury for a second consecutive international window.

“I’m especially sad for Ousmane because last season he was spared, and now he’s having a run of injuries,” Deschamps told a press conference. “Not having him with us is not a good thing.”

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed out on a call-up for last month's matches due to suspension, is also out after his club said he had sustained a left hamstring injury.

To fill the gap in midfield, Deschamps recalled Al-Ittihad’s Kante, who last played for France in November 2024 in a Nations League match against Israel, in which he captained the side.

“He’s back to his best, judging by the games I’ve seen him play. He has status and experience. When I call him, it’s to play an important role,” said Deschamps.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery also returns after featuring for the U-21s in October.

“Based on what he’s done over the past month, that’s why I’m recalling him. He already has quite a bit of experience with the senior team,” Deschamps said.

Kolo Muani, absent from the last two squads, was also brought back for the first time since June. The Tottenham Hotspur forward benefits from the absence of Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, who only made his return from injury this week.

“Even if he hasn’t been maximally efficient, he always brings work rate and versatility, the ability to play in different positions,” Deschamps said of Kolo Muani, who has yet to score this season. “Once he’s fully fit again, it makes sense to bring him back.”

France, who top Group D with 10 points from four matches, host Ukraine at the Parc des Princes on Nov 13 before visiting Azerbaijan three days later. The team can seal qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico with a win over Ukraine next Thursday.