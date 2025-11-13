Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

As EC launches party dialogue, split Jatiya Party’s invite hinges on ‘who owns the Plough’

“If the EC doesn’t invite them, GM Quader will ask why and so will the other factions. First decide which one is the ‘real’ party," says analyst Abdul Alim.

As EC launches party dialogue, split Jatiya Party’s invite hinges

Moinul Hoque Chowdhury

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 09:05 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 09:05 AM

Related Stories
Read More
EC begins talks with political parties
EC begins talks with political parties
Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka
Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka
7 vehicles on fire in 7 hours since midnight
7 vehicles on fire in 7 hours since midnight
Tree felled, tires set on fire to block road in Faridpur
Tree felled, tires set on fire to block road in Faridpur
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More