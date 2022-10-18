Women turn to sex work to survive UK cost-of-living crisis

Online sex worker Martha blames Britain's cost-of-living crisis for her dwindling earnings - partly due to increased competition as soaring household bills push more women to sell sex.

"People are offering more for less because they're desperate for money," Martha, 29, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her identity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I worry this is going to get worse as purses are stretched further," she said, adding that her daily income had fallen in recent months to about 150 pounds ($165) from 250 pounds previously.

Martha took up online sex work last year after being made redundant. She has since found a job as a retail assistant, but said she needs the additional income to cover rising living costs as she saves money to have a baby.

Charities and sex workers' collectives across Britain have reported an increase in people starting or returning to sex work this year as annual consumer price inflation runs at about 10 percent - the highest in the G7 group of big advanced economies.

The English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP), a network of current and former sex workers campaigning for decriminalisation, recorded a 30 percent jump in the number of callers seeking support for starting sex work in June, while charity Beyond the Streets said it had seen women returning to sex work, or doing more of it.