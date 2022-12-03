With lessons in English, children at remote Bangladesh tea estate dare to touch the sky

All the eyes of the eager children are on the classroom monitor with the teacher from Dhaka, a city 130 km away, describing plant cells. Virtually connected, seventh graders fire questions whenever they fail to grasp the lesson.

“Rain Rain Go Away, Come Again Another Day,” the pupils are shouting in chorus after their teacher.

Deep into the Surma Tea Estate at Madhabhpur in Habiganj, tourists are surprised by the rare sight -- a digital school run by Jaago Foundation for the children of underprivileged tea estate workers. The institution follows the English version of the national curriculum.

In the cycle of poverty, the children of tea estate workers usually grow up and follow in their parents’ footsteps and choose tea plucking as a profession. Students drop out of school at an early age to help their parents.

The dropout rate is almost zero at the Jaago school, which was established seven years ago. Children study here for free and get free lunch, books, notebooks and pens.

“The children of tea workers in Habiganj have very few opportunities to go to school. That's why we chose them. We chose the English version of the government curriculum because we want to give priority to future-focused and work-oriented education over traditional education, so that they do not struggle to land a job after getting two degrees,” said Korvi Rakshand, founder chairman of Jaago Foundation.

“We thought that it is easier to get a job if you study in the English version than the Bangla version. Even if there is a shortage of jobs at present, we believe that a person who knows English will not remain unemployed in the longer term. Besides these, if they ever want to study and go out of Bangladesh, the English language skill will help them there too.”

About 4,000 students are studying in 11 digital schools of their kind in 10 districts.