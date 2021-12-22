Life in ruins: ancient sites shelter Syria's displaced

Othman and his family have been living in a
tent amidst ancient ruins at Sarjableh near the Turkish border since fleeing
for their lives some 2-1/2 years ago during a government offensive in northwestern
Syria.
Rocks gathered from the site anchor down their
tent, one of several dozen that are sheltering families who have fled their
homes during the decade-long Syrian war.
Their clothes hang to dry on two lines strung
between the tent and an ancient stone portico. Their children clamber over the
rocks and balance on walls in this unusual if dangerous playground.
"In the summer, we face scorpions, snakes
and dust, and all the pressures of life, and in winter the cold. The situation
is desperate. There are no health services," Othman, 30, said.
He said shelling forced them to flee their
village near Maarat al-Numan, an area close to the frontline between government
and rebel forces that has been pummelled in various bouts of conflict during
Syria's decade-long conflict.
A father of four, he struggles to make an
income, depending on seasonal work such as olive picking and any other jobs he
can pick up. When there is no work, he is forced to go into debt to provide the
basics. His children do not go to school.
"When the last bombardment and attack
began, we left to come to here," Othman said. "We did not find a
place to take shelter, so we lived here among the ruins."
The site, an early Christian settlement with
ruins dating to the 5th century, has been popular with the displaced because
they do not have to pay to stay there, unlike other areas where landowners
charge rent.
"Everyone here used to have land that we
would farm and we had livelihoods in our villages and did not need anyone. But
our fate was to be displaced," Othman said.
"We did not leave our land by our own
free will to come to an area that has been uninhabited for thousands of
years."
There are some 2.8 million displaced people in
northwestern Syria, with 1.7 million of them in sites for the internally
displaced, the United Nations says.
Not far from Sarjableh, in another corner of
the northwestern province of Idlib, the ancient site of Babisqa is also
providing shelter for those bombed out of their homes.
In an earlier phase of the war, rebels used
the site as a base, operating from ancients caves hewn from the rock where
wiring installed by the opposition fighters can still be seen.
Among the 80 or so families living at the
site, it is known as 'Kharrab camp', or 'Ruins camp'.
Livestock farmers, they took their sheep and
goats with them when they fled into rebel-held areas from territory now under
Syrian government control. Today, sheep and goats feed amid the ancient stones,
with poultry pecking on the ground.
Some people have used stones from the ruins to
build their shelters, some of which are equipped with small solar panels
propped up outside. An antennae strapped to the side of one of the homes
provides internet.
Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, a 35-year-old father of
seven, stores family possessions and animal feed in an ancient cave hewn out of
the rock. He keeps his sheep in a pen amidst the stones.
"Before being displaced, we had
agricultural land and farmed crops and lived from them and everything was great
and we had these animals," he said.
Today "the children live in the ruins and
mud," he said. "The situation is very desperate," he said.
"Our one demand is to return to our villages."