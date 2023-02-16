Memes on social media look harmless at first sight. Are they?

It takes a meme with an image and a piece of text, typically humorous, a very short time to go viral on social media, often with slight variations, as it is a source of fun for many.

But the person who is the butt of jokes; whose image has been used in it may feel disrespected or unsafe and face harassment in real life.

This is exactly what happened to Rabita Rahman, a lecturer at the Institute of Modern Languages of Jagannath University in Dhaka, stealing the peace of her mind.

A user created a meme with her photo and shared it on a Facebook group without her knowledge.

When she noticed it and complained to the group’s administrators, they refused to remove it without the creator’s consent.

Rabita had to turn to police to end the harassment. The Police Cyber Support for Women centre helped her.

Not everyone is lucky enough, like Rabita. Also, not all women want to seek help from the police.

At least 64 percent of the women in Bangladesh face harassment, assault, or even violence while using the internet, an ActionAid survey says.