What did Dhaka Lit Fest offer to someone more interested in science than literature?

I returned to my seat just as three young men nearly leapt onto the stage with all the vigour of youth. They were Amit Ashraf, science fiction movie director and animator, Shams Jaber, educator and technologist, and Zubayer Kaolin, astrophotographer.

Jaber began the session by discussing how his school, The Tech Academy, works with children to ignite their eagerness to learn programming, game development, and graphics design.

“If you go to watch your favorite film, you don't think about the exam,” he said. “You don't think about what you are going to learn from the film, all the questions you're going to answer at the end, right? You just watch it. And subliminally, unconsciously, you learn everything from the movie. That's what the future of education should be like. Learning should be full of flow, and you shouldn't have to think about it.”

Zubayer Kaolin spoke about the strategies he used to learn everything he wanted and challenge the education system with his skills. He especially focused on the possibilities for self-development opened up by the internet.

“What I want to emphasise is you can learn anything now. Knowledge is so accessible. You can learn anything online and apply it in your life.”

I was struck by the informal way Amit Ashraf spoke. My attention zeroed in on him and I sat up straight when he started to explain his ideas about technology and science fiction, along with the complications that are emerging from artificial intelligence.

“Now we get to see how [science fiction] talks about tech. [Right now] the technology's there for fun. [But science fiction] really talks about ethical and philosophical dilemmas. And that's the beauty of sci-fi. It’s kind of a simulation for us. It's a cautionary tale. It's a way for us to test, you know. You guys can test scientific theories, technical theories, just like that. But sci-fi is a way to test moral things. And it really is a compass for a lot of ways that scientists are approaching things.”