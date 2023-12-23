When science meets art: recycled metal and lab-grown gems

For some a natural diamond, created over billions of years, is the ultimate luxury, but an award-winning British designer sees greater worth in jewellery crafted using laboratory-grown gems and metal from recycled cans.

Anabela Chan said she chose her materials after witnessing what she said were poor working conditions in diamond mines.

"These are some of the most precious and valuable commodities in the world, that just didn't make any sense to me," she said, in her Knightsbridge boutique in central London.