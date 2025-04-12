Home +
Webb telescope documents alien planet's death plunge into a star

Astronomers uncover a dramatic cosmic death scene, revealing how a giant planet met its end by spiralling into its host star

Webb telescope documents alien planet's death plunge into a star
An artist's concept shows a ring of hot gas left after a star consumed a planet, in this undated illustration. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope observed such a ring and also found an expanding cloud of cooler dust enveloping the scene. NASA, ESA, CSA, Ralf Crawford (STScI)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 12 Apr 2025, 10:25 AM

Updated : 12 Apr 2025, 10:25 AM

