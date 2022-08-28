Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties

Australia's defence minister said on Sunday he would work to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain on a visit this week to the European partners, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations.

The visit, from Aug 29 to Sept 1, will be the first trip by Defence Minister Richard Marles to the countries since centre-left Labor took power in Australia after a general election in May.

Marles is set to meet with counterparts during the mission, which the government said was a chance to show Australia's commitment to stronger European defence ties.

The France stop would help "restore and renew" their bilateral relationship, the government said, calling France one of Australia's "oldest and most capable partners".