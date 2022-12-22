12 members of BNP-led 20-party alliance splinter into a new group

"I can emphatically say that we are united in heart and mind with the BNP, the largest opposition party in the country, and our bond will remain unbreakable. We are proceeding in a slightly different direction and strategy to bring all political parties that are opposed to this fascist government, together."

On the breakup of the 20-party alliance, Jamal said there was "no room for misunderstandings" as he underlined the new coalition's commitment to the anti-government movement initiated by the BNP.

The other members of the new alliance are the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal, NDP, Bangladesh Muslim League, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Islami Oikyajote, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Bangladesh Islamic Party and Jatiya Ganotantrik Party.