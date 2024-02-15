BNP's Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khosru released from jail on bail

Senior BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury have been released from jail after being detained for three and a half months in connection with several cases related to an antigovernment rally in Dhaka.
Upon their release from Dhaka's Keraniganj Central Jail on Thursday, they were greeted by a large crowd of supporters who greeted them with flowers as chants and slogans echoed in the area.
Following multiple unsuccessful attempts over recent months, the veteran politicians eventually secured bail on Wednesday in a case over an attack on the chief justice's residence.
Having secured bail in all pending cases against them, it paved the way for their release from jail.
The BNP leaders' legal team petitioned the Sessions Court on Feb 6 after they were denied bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.
The charges stem from the deadly clashes between BNP activists and the police in Dhaka's Paltan area during an antigovernment rally on Oct 28 last year.
The next day, Fakhrul was detained by police from his residence in Gulshan and was later accused of orchestrating the attack on the chief justice's home.
Amir Khosru was apprehended on Nov 2, with police later taking him in for questioning over the death of a policeman during the Oct 28 clashes.
In total, 36 cases were filed over the violent rally, with Fakhrul implicated in 11 cases and Amir Khosru in nine.