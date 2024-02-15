BNP's Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khosru released from jail on bail

Following multiple unsuccessful attempts over recent months, the veteran politicians eventually secured bail on Wednesday in a case over an attack on the chief justice's residence.

Having secured bail in all pending cases against them, it paved the way for their release from jail.

The BNP leaders' legal team petitioned the Sessions Court on Feb 6 after they were denied bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The charges stem from the deadly clashes between BNP activists and the police in Dhaka's Paltan area during an antigovernment rally on Oct 28 last year.