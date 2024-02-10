PM Hasina asks public representatives to stop extortion, hoarding

The prime minister also added that the ruling party had no way other than allowing independent candidates to run in the Jan 7 election to make the polls festive and ensure voters’ rights to vote.

She called for unity among party leaders and activists to solve any problem stemming from the contests between ruling party nominees and independents. She also advised party loyalists to avoid internal conflicts and refrain from criticising each other.

Regarding the election and Election Commission, the prime minister said, “The EC has been made independent by implementing 81 reform proposals to make it impartial. Only the Awami League had this courage and the election became free, fair and impartial due to the reforms.