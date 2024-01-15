Hasina alleges ‘conspiracy by some quarters’ behind high inflation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed ‘a conspiracy by some quarters’ for price rises, and said the government will take sufficient steps to control inflation.

At the ruling Awami League’s first meeting after its election victory, Hasina on Monday said people are suffering the most because of price rises.

“Some quarters conspire to raise inflation. But, it’s also true that people’s purchasing power has also increased,” she said.

Hasina mentioned the government’s measures to control inflation and ease people’s sufferings, such as distributing daily necessities among the low-income people at subsidised prices.