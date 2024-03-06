Trump aims to trounce last Republican rival Haley on 'Super Tuesday'

Those three states are also among several on Super Tuesday that do not require primary voters be registered Republicans. Independent and moderate voters have favored Haley over Trump in early voting states, according to exit polls from Edison Research.

Asked if he would reach out to Haley after Tuesday's results, Trump said his focus was on Biden.

"I think we're going to win every state tonight," he told Fox News in a separate interview.

TRUMP'S VULNERABILITIES

Trump's advisers have said they expect him to eliminate Haley mathematically no later than March 19; at that point, two-thirds of the states will have voted.Trump is scheduled to begin his first criminal trial six days later in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Haley scored her first victory on Sunday in Washington, D.C., becoming the first woman ever to win a Republican presidential primary.

While Haley has failed to slow Trump's momentum, her challenge has highlighted some of his potential vulnerabilities in a general election. She has repeatedly noted that she reached 40% in some state contests, arguing that her performance shows independents and moderate Republicans harbor unease about a second Trump term.

Terri Johnson, 57, a Haley supporter, said Haley had a better chance of defeating Biden in November.

"I feel like she would bring the Never Trumpers in and the Republicans would win in November," she said at a Haley rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Nicholas Thompson, a 43-year-old Trump supporter, dismissed Haley as a "RINO" - a Republican in Name Only.

"Trump doesn't want to start any new wars, and he'll secure the border," Thompson said on Monday, as he showed his father and stepmother around theTrump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

The US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that states cannot remove Trump from their ballots based on a US constitutional amendment barring insurrectionists from holding office.

The decision, while a victory for Trump, was also a reminder of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in an attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of his supporters.

Trump faces both federal and state charges for election interference, though it is not clear whether either case will reach trial before November's election. In addition to those two cases and this month's upcoming hush-money trial, he has been indicted on federal charges for retaining classified documents after leaving office.

Trumphas pleaded not guilty in every case and claimed without evidence that they are part of a Democratic conspiracy to prevent him from returning to power.