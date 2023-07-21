Momen rips into foreign diplomats for ‘thinking they are rulers of Bangladesh’

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has lashed out at foreign diplomats for their comments on Bangladesh’s internal affairs.

“Foreigners think they are kings of our country,” he said.

The foreign minister did not specify which diplomats had made such statements, but said that some diplomats ‘got a kick out of’ speaking about internal matters because of how widely publicised they are by the media.

“Diplomats do not go around and band together like activists anywhere else in the world,” Momen said on Friday in response to questions from the media at an awards ceremony at the Sylhet District Shilpakala Academy.

The minister urged the media to boycott those diplomats who spoke about Bangladesh’s internal affairs.