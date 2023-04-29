Affidavits for Gazipur mayoral polls show Zahangir’s income has fallen rapidly below Azmat’s 

Zahangir Alam, the sacked mayor of Gazipur who is running as an independent after losing the Awami League’s support, has seen an erosion in his income as well.

However, residents of Gazipur are under the impression that Azmat Ullah Khan, who has won the ruling party’s ticket to run for mayor, is far behind Zahangir when it comes to income and assets.

But Azmat has shown three times as much as the earnings of Zahangir. The sacked mayor is still ahead of Azmat in terms of immovable assets.

Zahangir has two cars and two houses while Azmat has one car registered under his wife’s name and an under-construction house.

Zahangir has more cash than Azmat but the former mayor’s cash assets have fallen rapidly, from Tk 74.8 million during the 2018 elections to Tk 4 million now.

The candidates have detailed their wealth in statements submitted with nomination papers.

Zahangir submitted the papers on Thursday, barely four months after the Awami League reinstated his membership on condition that he will never beach party discipline again.

Zahangir won the party’s nomination and the election in 2018 as his influence grew immensely in Gazipur.

The Awami League expelled him in November 2021 for the “breach of organisational discipline and working against party interests” after an audio of his comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War spread in late September. The local government ministry suspended him as mayor.

A defiant Zahangir said he would not step aside as he did in the 2013 elections that Azmat lost to the BNP candidate.