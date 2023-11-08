    বাংলা

    22 BNP activities sentenced to 3 years in prison in decade-old cases over violence

    They were also fined Tk 5,000 each and if they fail to pay, another three months will be added to their sentences

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 03:52 PM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 03:52 PM

    A Dhaka court has handed down three years imprisonment to 22 BNP activists on charges of violence in separate cases dating back a decade.

    They were also fined Tk 5,000 each, failure to pay which will add three more months in prison.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam issued the order on Wednesday.

    Those convicted in one of the cases are Saiful Islam, Bijoy, Mamun Hasan, Humayun Kabir Rawshan, Helal Matubbar, Humayun Kabir Rashed Imam Shadhin and Khalilur Rahman, while others named in another case were SM Sagir, Bashir, Selim, Shamim Molla, Mamun Hasan and Mangal.

    Eight others convicted in a third case are Billal Hossain, Kamal Hossain, SM Ashrafur Rahman Ashraf, Manowar Hossain, Amin Patwari, Mafizul Islam Nayan, Manik and Khokan.

    None of them were present during the sentencing. The court issued arrest warrants against all of them, said court clerk Jahirul Ahsan.

