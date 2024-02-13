Democracy thrives when every voice is heard, US Embassy says after Haas-Moyeen meeting

Democracy thrives when every voice is heard, the US Embassy in Dhaka has said after a meeting between senior BNP politician Abdul Moyeen Khan and Ambassador Peter Haas.

This marks the first in-person meeting between a senior BNP leader and a foreign envoy since the Jan 7 general election boycotted by the party.

Moyeen, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, did not speak to the media when he left the embassy after the meeting for over an hour on Monday afternoon.

“Embassy Dhaka is committed to promoting democracy, transparency, tolerance, good governance, and respect for human rights,” the US Embassy said in a post confirming the meeting with a photo.

Later, Moyeen told the media that he paid a courtesy call on Haas and they discussed democracy, human rights, and the current situation of Bangladesh.