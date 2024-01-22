Awami League not to contest local government polls with its symbol

The ruling party made the decision in a meeting chaired by its chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Monday ahead of the announcement of schedules of Upazila council elections.

Following the Jan 7 parliamentary polls, the Election Commission has hinted at announcing the schedules of the vote in around 100 Upazilas in the first phase next week.

The elections are expected to be held in March. EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath had said balloting in all of nearly 500 Upazilas will be held in four to five phases.