Pakistan set to get new government as Bhutto's PPP indicates support to Sharif's party

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday indicated it would support former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's party to form a minority government, seeking to end a stalemate after inconclusive elections in the nuclear-armed nation.

But the conditions to join forces did not bode well for a stable or strong administration in the world's second-largest Muslim country, especially with PPP saying it would not join the government.

The indication of support from PPP's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated former premier Benazir Bhutto, came five days after the Feb 8 vote gave a split verdict and sparked worries of fresh instability.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the largest recognised party with 80 seats and PPP is second with 54. Together, they have enough for a simple majority in the 264-seat legislature.

Independent candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan have won 92 seats, making them the largest group, but they cannot form a government on their own, having run as individuals and not a party, and have ruled out alliances with PML-N or PPP.