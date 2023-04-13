Dhaka court indicts Tarique Rahman, wife Zubaida in illicit wealth case

A Dhaka court has ordered the trial of Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the BNP, and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case over illicit wealth accumulation.

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman indicted the two and set May 16 for the start of testimony from witnesses.

Though Tarique and Zubaida have been named as fugitives, they petitioned to appoint legal counsels.

The court turned down the plea and started hearing the indictment.

The case against the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and his wife was filed during the rule of the army-backed caretaker government. Tarique was arrested and imprisoned for one and a half years before he was released on bail.