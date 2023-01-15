Bangladesh adds nearly 8 million new names to voter list

Nearly 8 million new voters have been added in the latest update to the voter roll.

The update to the voter list ran from June to November last year. The final list will be issued on Mar 2.

The electoral roll is updated on the basis of data on eligible voters compiled by a national survey every three years. Surveyors go door to door to count the number of eligible voters and people in the 15-17 age range who will become eligible in the future. The previous surveys were done in 2016 and 2019.

“The Twelfth National Parliamentary Election will be held using the finalised voter list [from this survey],” Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said on Sunday.

A total of 7,983,277 new voters became eligible for the list this time.