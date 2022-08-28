Shamsul Haque Tuku elected new deputy speaker of parliament

Pabna-1 MP Shamsul Haque Tuku has been elected the new deputy speaker of the Bangladesh National Parliament.

The decision was made at the start of the 29th parliamentary session on Sunday.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury called for nominations and Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury put forward the name of Tuku, a former state minister for home affairs. The nomination was supported by Md Qamrul Islam, a former state minister for law.

The proposal was then passed by a voice vote.