    বাংলা

    Thousands gather for BNP rally in Dhaka amid fuel price hike

    The rally is protesting the government’s decision to hike fuel prices, rising inflation and political repression

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2022, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 09:50 AM

    Thousands of activists have gathered at Dhaka’s Naya Paltan for a BNP mass rally.

    The Dhaka North and Dhaka South branches of the BNP organised the gathering to protest the recent hike in fuel prices, rising inflation and "political repression".

    Many police and law enforcement personnel were deployed in the Naya Paltan area.

    The rally is being led by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convener Abdus Salam.

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is the chief guest at the event. He, alongside members of the Central Standing Committee and leaders of the party’s affiliate organisations, will speak at the event.

    The BNP’s last rally in Naya Paltan was in November 2021, when they demanded that the party’s chief, Khaleda Zia, be allowed to fly abroad for medical treatment despite her prison sentence.

    A stage has been arranged on five trucks parked in front of the BNP headquarters. Banners at the event protest the fuel price hike, load shedding, the increase in transport costs, inflation in prices of essentials, and the deaths of two BNP activists in clashes with the police.

    The banners also had large portraits of Khaleda Zia, her husband and party founder Ziaur Rahman, and their son, Tarique Rahman.

    The rally was organised after securing police permission, metropolitan BNP officials said.

    Over 100 megaphones have been set up on both sides of the road from the Fakirerpul intersection on Dainik Bangla Road to the Kakrail intersection on Bijoy Nagar Road.

    Activists from various parts of the capital marched through the area to join the rally.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gonotantra Mancha, a new political network, calls for 'pass protests' against government
    Gonotantra Mancha calls for 'mass protests’
    ASM Abdur Rab, president of the JSD, made the announcement after a protest rally on Thursday
    S Korea, China foreign ministers to discuss N Korea, K-pop
    S Korea, China foreign ministers to discuss N Korea, K-pop
    South Korea will discuss ways to widely introduce K-pop and cultural content including movies, dramas and games to China, foreign minister Park Jin says
    Modi's party loses crucial Indian state after ally switches sides
    Modi's BJP set to lose power in Bihar
    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the third most populous state in India, resigns after elected representatives of his party recommended exiting the coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party
    Infighting intensifies between Awami League MPs, grassroots leaders as elections approach
    Rift widening between AL MPs, grassroots leaders
    Grassroots leaders have been saying they are being “held as hostages by the MP League”

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher