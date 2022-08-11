Thousands gather for BNP rally in Dhaka amid fuel price hike

Thousands of activists have gathered at Dhaka’s Naya Paltan for a BNP mass rally.

The Dhaka North and Dhaka South branches of the BNP organised the gathering to protest the recent hike in fuel prices, rising inflation and "political repression".

Many police and law enforcement personnel were deployed in the Naya Paltan area.

The rally is being led by Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convener Abdus Salam.