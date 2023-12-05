Mashrafe’s income falls by more than 50% in five years

Cricketer-turned-politician Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s income has more than halved since he became a ruling party MP, according to the affidavit he submitted ahead of the Jan 7 election.

And he did not acquire any new assets in this period, he mentioned in the documents submitted with his nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary election.

He had no debt five years ago, but now owes City Bank nearly Tk 9 million.

His bank savings fell and so did earnings from the stock market.

The 40-year-old former Tigers’ skipper was also getting less money from cricket since retirement from international duty.