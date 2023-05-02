‘Nothing to discuss with BNP’: Hasina recalls deadly violence during protests

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has again ruled out talks with the BNP over its demand for the installation of a caretaker government before the next general election, recalling the deadly violence during protests against the 2014 polls.

The president of the ruling Awami League reiterated her position on the matter in an interview with the Voice of America Bangla on Saturday.

The BNP has launched a movement to oust the Hasina government and replace it with a non-partisan election-time administration, alleging that polls under the Awami League have never been free and fair.

The Awami League maintains that no un-elected government will ever be allowed in Bangladesh.

Asked if she would sit with the BNP leaders for talks to end the stalemate during the interview, which was aired on Monday, Hasina recalled events from 1975, when her father and independence hero Bangabanddhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of the family.