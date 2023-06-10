No election can be held without caretaker government, Jamaat’s Taher says

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Syed Abdullah Md Taher has said the party will thwart the general elections if a caretaker government is not appointed.

Taher also demanded the release of Jamaat leaders from prison and protested the surging prices of daily commodities while speaking at the Institution of Engineers auditorium on Saturday.

“Those in the government now have also talked about an impartial election. We also want a proper election, democracy requires that,” he said.

“It is unfortunate for this nation that it had to sacrifice for the Language Movement and liberation. But it was never able to cast votes properly since the independence.”

“The 2014 and 2018 elections are over, but it can’t happen again. This time the elections will be held under a caretaker government. Let us talk and you will get a solution,” Taher said.

Taher mentioned that they were prepared to ‘take to the streets’ to ensure a caretaker government.