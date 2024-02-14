    বাংলা

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khosru get bail in vandalism case, 'no bar' to their release

    The veteran politicians secure bail in all the cases pending against them, clearing the way for their release from jail

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 10:48 AM

    Senior BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury have been granted bail in a case involving the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in Dhaka.

    Their bail application was approved by the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court on Wednesday following multiple unsuccessful attempts over recent months.

    As they have now secured bail in all pending cases against them, there are no obstacles to their release from jail, said their lawyer Mosleh Uddin Jashim.

    The BNP leaders' legal team petitioned the Sessions Court on Feb 6 after they were denied bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

    The charges stem from the deadly clashes between BNP activists and the police in Dhaka's Paltan area during an antigovernment rally on Oct 28 last year.

    The next day, Fakhrul was detained by police from his residence in Gulshan and was later accused of orchestrating the attack on the chief justice's home.

    Amir Khosru was apprehended on Nov 2, with police later taking him in for questioning over the death of a policeman during the Oct 28 clashes.

    In total, 36 cases were filed over the violent rally, with Fakhrul implicated in 11 cases and Amir Khosru in nine.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail again in case over attack on chief justice’s residence
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail again
    The BNP secretary general is facing several cases over violence surrounding a party rally on Oct 28
    File Photo
    Court grants Amir Khosru bail in one case, rejects it in another
    The Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court set his bail in another case at Tk 10,000 after a hearing on Wednesday
    BNP leader Amir Khosru gets bail in four more cases
    BNP’s Amir Khosru gets bail in 4 cases
    A court granted him bail on a bond of Tk 10,000 until the police submit their investigation reports in the cases
    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in another case, but still not freed from jail
    Fakhrul bailed in another case, but not free yet
    BNP leader Amir Khosru also received bail in two cases over murder and sabotage at Paltan Police Station

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps