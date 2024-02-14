BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Amir Khosru get bail in vandalism case, 'no bar' to their release

Senior BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury have been granted bail in a case involving the vandalism of the chief justice's residence in Dhaka.

Their bail application was approved by the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court on Wednesday following multiple unsuccessful attempts over recent months.

As they have now secured bail in all pending cases against them, there are no obstacles to their release from jail, said their lawyer Mosleh Uddin Jashim.

The BNP leaders' legal team petitioned the Sessions Court on Feb 6 after they were denied bail by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.