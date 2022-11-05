    বাংলা

    Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury elected MP in Faridpur-2 bypolls amid low turnout

    The constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Shahdab’s mother

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 03:11 PM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 03:11 PM

    Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury Labu, the younger son of the late Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, has been elected to represent the constituents of Faridpur-2 in parliament in a bypolls marred by a very low turnout.

    The ruling party nominated Shahdab to contest the election after the constituency, which comprises Nagarkanda, Saltha Upazila, and Krishnapur Union of Sadarpur Upazila, fell vacant in September following the death of his mother.

    In the constituency of 318,472 voters, only 26.27 percent cast ballots on Saturday, confirmed District Election Officer Habibur Rahman.

    Out of 83,690 cast ballots via electronic voting machines, Shahdab bagged 68,812 votes while his sole opponent, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon’s Zainul Abedin Bakul Miah, received 14,878.

    The Election Commission installed 1,052 CCTV cameras in 123 polling stations so that Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other election commissioners could monitor the polls from the EC control room in Dhaka.

    Sajeda, also the deputy leader of parliament, died on Sept 11, aged 87. The Parliament Secretariat later declared the Faridpur-2 seat vacant on Sept 13.

    RELATED STORIES
    The supporters of The National Front coalition, Barisan Nasional, shout slogans outside a nomination centre on nomination day in Bera, Pahang, Malaysia Nov 5, 2022.
    Malaysian leaders kick off election campaigns
    Around 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the Nov 19 election, with inflation and recent political instability on the top of their minds in the backdrop of a slowing economy
    Awami League factions clash with gunshots and crude bombs at Cumilla rally
    AL groups clash during Cumilla rally
    The incident occurred when supporters of Bahar tried to block followers of Afzal from entering the rally
    BNP activists rally in Barishal amid allegations of attack on party leader’s convoy
    BNP rally underway in Barishal amid allegations of attack on convoy
    Denying BNP’s allegations, Awami League members claim that Ishraque’s team launched an attack in Mahilara Bazar area
    Thousands of BNP activists gather at Barishal venue ahead of Saturday rally
    Thousands of BNP supporters gather in Barishal before rally
    The rally will be the party’s fifth similar rally in a divisional headquarters within a month to protest the recent killings of party activists in multiple police shootings and the price hike of essen ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher