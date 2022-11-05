Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury elected MP in Faridpur-2 bypolls amid low turnout

Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury Labu, the younger son of the late Awami League stalwart Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, has been elected to represent the constituents of Faridpur-2 in parliament in a bypolls marred by a very low turnout.

The ruling party nominated Shahdab to contest the election after the constituency, which comprises Nagarkanda, Saltha Upazila, and Krishnapur Union of Sadarpur Upazila, fell vacant in September following the death of his mother.

In the constituency of 318,472 voters, only 26.27 percent cast ballots on Saturday, confirmed District Election Officer Habibur Rahman.