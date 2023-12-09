    বাংলা

    Inquiry panel summons Awami League's Nasim over 'pre-poll irregularities'

    The Dhaka-8 candidate is under scrutiny for conducting campaign activities before the designated time

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM
    Updated : 9 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM

    The Electoral Inquiry Committee has sought an explanation from AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the Awami League's nominee for the Dhaka-8 constituency, for engaging in activities that violate the electoral code of conduct.

    On Saturday, Joint District Judge Ishrat Jahan Nasreen, the panel's head, issued a notice asking Nasim to appear either in person or through a representative at the committee's office before 3 pm on Sunday to clarify the matter.

    The notice cited media reports indicating that on Dec 7, Nasim engaged in discussions with residents of Shantinagar, Shahjahanpur, and Arambagh in the capital.

    During these visits, he accompanied party leaders and workers, visited local election offices, attracted large crowds, and campaigned for the Awami League's 'boat' symbol before the designated campaign period began, constituting a breach of the electoral code.

    The committee subsequently investigated the matter, finding evidence of pre-election irregularities based on the news reports.

    According to the committee, numerous posters and banners featuring the boat symbol were displayed in various locations across the constituency, specifically focusing on the meetings.

    The inquiry committee deemed these activities as irregularities under several provisions of the code of conduct for parliamentary elections.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lawyer challenges death penalty provision at Supreme Court
    Capital punishment challenged at Dhaka court
    Advocate Ishrat Hasan challenged the death penalty on grounds that Bangladesh is a signatory to an international law banning capital punishment
    Shakib to probe committee: I’m respectful towards election law
    I respect election laws: Shakib
    Shakib files a written explanation with the investigation committee, promising to be careful about not breaching any code of conduct again
    Media personnel and onlookers gather near the entrance of a tunnel under construction where workers are trapped following a collapse, in Uttarkashi, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 24, 2023. REUTERS/Rahul Grover
    Collapsed Indian tunnel had no safety exit
    Rescuers are still struggling to reach the construction workers 12 days after the 4.5-km tunnel caved in
    TV actress Humaira Himu dies in mysterious circumstances
    Actress Humaira Himu dies
    Doctors spotted a mark on her neck and police assume that she died by suicide

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron