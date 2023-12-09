Inquiry panel summons Awami League's Nasim over 'pre-poll irregularities'

The Electoral Inquiry Committee has sought an explanation from AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the Awami League's nominee for the Dhaka-8 constituency, for engaging in activities that violate the electoral code of conduct.

On Saturday, Joint District Judge Ishrat Jahan Nasreen, the panel's head, issued a notice asking Nasim to appear either in person or through a representative at the committee's office before 3 pm on Sunday to clarify the matter.

The notice cited media reports indicating that on Dec 7, Nasim engaged in discussions with residents of Shantinagar, Shahjahanpur, and Arambagh in the capital.