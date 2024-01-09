Hasina says forming a strong opposition is not her job

The journalist asked Hasina if she, as a “visionary leader”, has the duty to create such an environment where an opposition force will exist.

“Tell me what you want? Do you want me to form the opposition? Can I do that?” Hasina asked.

Hasina referred to her long stint in the opposition and said: “If you want to be the opposition, you must organise your party. If you fail to do so, who will be responsible for that?”

“If you ask me to form a political party for the opposition, I can do that. But it won’t be truly an opposition party, will it?”

A BBC journalist asked if Bangladesh’s democracy can be lively without an opposition after the BNP’s boycott.

Hasina said the boycott by a political party does not mean the absence of democracy. “We need to see if the people took part in the vote.”

She also criticised the BNP for violence during protests. “When you try to kill ordinary people for political gains, it becomes terrorism, not politics.”