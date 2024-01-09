    বাংলা

    Hasina says forming a strong opposition is not her job

    She says she cannot be blamed for the opposition’s failure to organise their party

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 09:12 PM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 09:12 PM

    Amid criticisms of Bangladesh’s parliament for not having a strong opposition, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said it is not her job to strengthen the opposition.

    The Jatiya Party, the official opposition in parliament, has secured only 11 seats even with the help of the ruling Awami League, which won 222 seats for absolute majority and a record-extending fourth straight term in Sunday’s election.     

    During her meeting with observers and journalists at the Ganabhaban on Monday, an Indian journalist spoke of the importance of the opposition in democracy.

    The journalist asked Hasina if she, as a “visionary leader”, has the duty to create such an environment where an opposition force will exist.

    “Tell me what you want? Do you want me to form the opposition? Can I do that?” Hasina asked.

    Hasina referred to her long stint in the opposition and said: “If you want to be the opposition, you must organise your party. If you fail to do so, who will be responsible for that?”

    “If you ask me to form a political party for the opposition, I can do that. But it won’t be truly an opposition party, will it?”

    A BBC journalist asked if Bangladesh’s democracy can be lively without an opposition after the BNP’s boycott.

    Hasina said the boycott by a political party does not mean the absence of democracy. “We need to see if the people took part in the vote.”

    She also criticised the BNP for violence during protests. “When you try to kill ordinary people for political gains, it becomes terrorism, not politics.”

    RELATED STORIES
    A student holds a placard of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they celebrate the formation day of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, at the University of Dhaka, ahead of the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 4, 2024.
    PM Hasina: From champion of democracy to iron lady
    She joins rivals in a fight to restore democracy but her long reign in power has been marked by arrests of opposition leaders, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent
    India, Russia, China congratulate Hasina on election win
    India, Russia, China congratulate Hasina
    Envoys of a host of countries paid a courtesy call on the prime minister after she secured a record-extending fourth straight term in power
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina puts up a victory sign after casting her ballot at the Dhaka College polling centre on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024, the day of the 12th national parliamentary elections.
    January 7, 2023
    News in photos: 7 January
    Narayanganj brims with excitement for Hasina's election rally
    Narayanganj brims with excitement for PM's election rally
    The prime minister is set to cap the ruling party’s election campaign with the rally

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India