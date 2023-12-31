Opposition parties' decisions to boycott polls are the wrong move: Khushi Kabir

The BNP’s decision to boycott the general election may be repeating their mistake from 2014, says Khushi Kabir, the noted development worker and rights activist.



“When does a politician get close to the people? It's at the time of the election,” she told bdnews24.com’s ‘Inside Out’.



“You reach out to people. And if you are missing out on the election, you're missing out on reaching out to people who will then know you as a politician.”



Being in parliament also allows opposition parties a platform and a space to discuss their issues, she said.



“You can always come out and hold a press conference and let the public know that as an opposition, I'm not getting what my rights are in parliament.”



“We've raised this question, we've asked for our interventions, we've asked to speak, we wanted to raise these issues, we wanted to raise this bill in parliament. And if they're in parliament, they can always come out and speak if they took part in the elections.”