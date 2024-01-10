Hasina picked as leader of the House

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina has been elected as the leader of the House for a record-extending fourth consecutive term -- her fifth in total.

The newly elected MPs of the Awami League, under the leadership of Hasina, held their first meeting at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Hasina was unanimously picked to lead the Awami League in the 12th national parliament after the party's landslide victory in the Jan 7 election.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the winner of the Rangpur-6 seat, retains her speakership, with Shamsul Haque Tuku as her deputy.