    Russian envoy's remarks on Bangladesh polls 'hurt public sentiment': BNP

    BNP leader Rizvi said that the Russian envoy's remarks were 'unsolicited, unacceptable and pro-Awami League'

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 08:28 AM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 08:28 AM

    The BNP has criticised Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy's "unsolicited" statement about the recent general election in the country, saying it 'hurt the nation's feelings'.

    "We have noticed the Russian ambassador's comments about the BNP's statement on Russia's role in the election, which he labelled as 'false and misleading'," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Friday.

    "He also claimed that people of Bangladesh chose their government, with the majority of the 41.8 percent voters who turned out on election day casting their ballots in favour of the Awami League."

    Rizvi decried Mantytskiy's remarks as "unacceptable" and "pro-Awami League".

    "All Bangladeshi citizens who don't subscribe to the Awami League agenda have lost their rights and independence. They are oppressed in their homeland."

    Rizvi said people from all walks of life have been subjected to discrimination and injustice due to the corruption, bad governance and oppression perpetrated by the "anti-people" Awami League government over the last 15 years.

