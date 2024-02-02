Russian envoy's remarks on Bangladesh polls 'hurt public sentiment': BNP

The BNP has criticised Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy's "unsolicited" statement about the recent general election in the country, saying it 'hurt the nation's feelings'.

"We have noticed the Russian ambassador's comments about the BNP's statement on Russia's role in the election, which he labelled as 'false and misleading'," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Friday.

"He also claimed that people of Bangladesh chose their government, with the majority of the 41.8 percent voters who turned out on election day casting their ballots in favour of the Awami League."