    Awami League to fill 48 reserved seats through agreement with independent MPs

    The ruling party got 38 reserved seats through proportion and another 10 through the deal

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 01:45 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 01:45 PM

    The Awami League will occupy 48 out of the 50 reserved seats in the 12th parliament.

    It gained 38 reserved seats proportionally through MPs holding the boat symbol. The party will also contest 10 more seats through an agreement with the 62 independent MPs.

    The ruling party submitted a letter of allies involving 14-Party Alliance leaders and support from independents to the Election Commission on Wednesday.

    Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua informed reporters that the delegation delivered a letter signed by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader regarding the election of the reserved seats for women in the parliament.

    Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, who led the AL delegation, mentioned that 62 independent MPs will support the Awami League nominees.

    They submitted a separate letter of support with their signatures through the Awami League to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, and the committee will proceed with the necessary actions, he said.

    As per the existing law, women's seats are allocated in proportion to the number of seats won by parties in the general election. Members of parliament elected to regular seats become voters for reserved seats.

    The Awami League won an absolute majority of 223 seats in the Jan 7 polls, the Jatiya Party 11, JaSaD one, the Workers Party one, and the Kalyan Party one.

    According to the rules, independent MPs could nominate candidates for 10 reserved seats proportionately if they allied. This discussion has been ongoing since the election.

    Proportionally, the Awami League would get 38 reserved seats for women, the Jatiya Party two, and the Independents 10.

    The prime minister invited the independent MPs to the Gonobhaban on Sunday.

    At that meeting, independent MPs entrusted Sheikh Hasina with the decision of approving candidates for reserved seats.

