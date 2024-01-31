Awami League to fill 48 reserved seats through agreement with independent MPs

The Awami League will occupy 48 out of the 50 reserved seats in the 12th parliament.

It gained 38 reserved seats proportionally through MPs holding the boat symbol. The party will also contest 10 more seats through an agreement with the 62 independent MPs.

The ruling party submitted a letter of allies involving 14-Party Alliance leaders and support from independents to the Election Commission on Wednesday.

Awami League Office Secretary Biplob Barua informed reporters that the delegation delivered a letter signed by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader regarding the election of the reserved seats for women in the parliament.

Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, who led the AL delegation, mentioned that 62 independent MPs will support the Awami League nominees.

They submitted a separate letter of support with their signatures through the Awami League to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, and the committee will proceed with the necessary actions, he said.