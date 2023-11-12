BNP is fuelling garment workers’ protests, says home minister

The BNP is stoking the garment workers’ protests over wage hikes even after the monthly salary was raised, says Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The minister claimed on Sunday that the BNP was trying to spread unrest through the garment workers after failing in their plan to force the government to step down ahead of the general election.

He noted that the prime minister had raised the wages by 56 percent, pushing the minimum salary from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500 a month.

“We’ve heard that many people have doubts [about workers’ salary grade]. What’s going to happen to the second, third and fourth grades? The industry owners will surely resolve that as they have to continue their trade. But resolving the matter can’t involve arson, vandalism and blockades.”