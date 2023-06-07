Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence launches 2024 election bid, challenging Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served Donald Trump with unwavering loyalty but later turned on him after the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, formally challenged his former boss for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday.

"I'll always be proud of the progress we made together for a stronger and more prosperous America," Pence said in his campaign video, criticising current Democratic President Joe Biden but never citing Trump by name.

It is extremely rare for a vice president to run against a president he served under, and it has happened just a handful of times in US history. Pence enters the Republican presidential primary with a mountain to climb, polling at just 5% and trailing Trump by 44 points, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll in May.

Pence, who turns 64 on Wednesday, will face Trump and at least 10 others in a crowded Republican field that is essentially a two-man race between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.