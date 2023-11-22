    বাংলা

    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul denied bail in case over vandalism of chief justice’s residence

    A Dhaka court rejected the bail petition by the BNP leader amid an ongoing transport blockade by the party

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM

    A Dhaka court has denied bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice’s residence.

    Acting Judge Faisal Atik Bin Quader of the Metropolitan Sessions Court rejected Fakhrul's bail petition on Wednesday.

    The hearing of the bail petition began at 2:40 pm and ended at 3:13 pm.

    Fakhrul was represented by a team of lawyers, including senior lawyer Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder.

    Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Abdullah Abu Sheikh Hemayat Uddin represented the state.

    During the hearing, Masud Ahmed argued that there were no specific complaints against Fakhrul, that none of the victims of the alleged incident have been named as witnesses in the case, and those who had been named as witnesses did not have addresses in Dhaka.

    He petitioned for bail noting that Fakhrul was 81 years old and had four heart blockages.

    Two other lawyers representing Fakhrul – Advocate Md Asaduzzaman and Advocate Badruddoza Badol – claimed the attack on the chief justice’s residence was carried out so that the BNP leader would not gain any sympathy from the judiciary.

    PP Abdullah argued that it was not necessary for a person to be present at the scene of the crime to be accused in the case. They can be charged if they instruct or induce others to commit the crime, he said.

    The home of the chief justice was vandalised when clashes broke out between the BNP and police during a rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

    Since then, the BNP and its allies have staged a series of hartals and transport blockades to press for the resignation of the Awami League government, the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government for the coming general election, and to protest an election schedule they have decried as ‘one-sided’.

