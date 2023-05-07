Zahangir seeks High Court intervention to regain his Gazipur mayor candidacy

Former Gazipur City mayor Zahangir Alam has moved the High Court to overturn an Election Commission decision to bar him from running for Gazipur City mayor as an independent.

Zahangir's counsel Nakib Saiful Islam submitted the petition on Sunday, a week after Gazipur's Returning Officer Faridul Islam rejected his candidacy plea, citing Zahangir's status as a "loan defaulter" according to Bangladesh Bank's Credit Information Bureau.

The beleaguered former mayor then appealed the decision with an appellate election authority, but it upheld the returning officer's position ahead of the May 25 vote.