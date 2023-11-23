BNP announces another 48-hour transport blockade starting Sunday

The BNP has announced another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade as part of its efforts to oust the ruling government.
The blockade by road, rail, and river will be in force from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday, said BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual briefing on Thursday.
The announcement was made before the end of the BNP’s transport blockade on Thursday. The BNP has not scheduled any major protest programmes for Friday or Saturday.
The blockade will continue the party's demand for the resignation of the current government and the institution of an election-time caretaker government to oversee the polls.
The BNP has organised a series of transport shutdowns and blockades after its Dhaka rally on Oct 28 was disrupted by violence. Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition allies have supported its protest programmes.