    বাংলা

    BNP announces another 48-hour transport blockade starting Sunday

    It is the seventh round of blockades announced by the party since Oct 28

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM

    The BNP has announced another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade as part of its efforts to oust the ruling government.

    The blockade by road, rail, and river will be in force from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday, said BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

    The announcement was made before the end of the BNP’s transport blockade on Thursday. The BNP has not scheduled any major protest programmes for Friday or Saturday.

    The blockade will continue the party's demand for the resignation of the current government and the institution of an election-time caretaker government to oversee the polls.

    The BNP has organised a series of transport shutdowns and blockades after its Dhaka rally on Oct 28 was disrupted by violence. Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition allies have supported its protest programmes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Government is mired in ‘darkness,’ says BNP’s Rizvi
    Government is mired in ‘darkness’: Rizvi
    The BNP Senior Joint Secretary General led two quick processions in Karwan Bazar and Dayaganj on the second day of a 48-hour strike
    Rizvi leads quick procession as BNP blockade resumes for 5th time
    Rizvi leads procession as BNP blockade resumes
    Holding an illegal election will not bring about any benefits,' Rizvi said to the government
    BNP brings out small procession led by Rizvi as blockade resumes
    Rizvi leads small BNP procession amid blockade
    The senior BNP leader urged party activists to be vigilant, claiming the ruling party was responsible for violence during the blockade
    Government is disoriented by transport lockdown, says BNP leader Rizvi
    BNP leader Rizvi says govt is disoriented by lockdown
    Rizvi, accused of running party programmes from a ‘hideout’, was spotted in a procession in Dhaka’s Khilgaon on Monday

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps