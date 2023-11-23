BNP announces another 48-hour transport blockade starting Sunday

The BNP has announced another 48-hour nationwide transport blockade as part of its efforts to oust the ruling government.

The blockade by road, rail, and river will be in force from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday, said BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

The announcement was made before the end of the BNP’s transport blockade on Thursday. The BNP has not scheduled any major protest programmes for Friday or Saturday.