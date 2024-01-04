Ctg-2 MP Nazibul Bashar pulls out of election to ensure AL's win

Chattogram-2 MP Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari has announced his withdrawal from the election to clear the way for the Awami League candidate's victory.

“I am withdrawing from the election, but my candidacy still stands. I'm stepping aside out of respect for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said on Thursday, three days before the election.

“I won three elections in this constituency with the [Awami League's] boat symbol. I've informed her [Hasina] about my decision."

Nazibul, the chairman of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, announced his decision to pull out of the election during a media briefing at his home in the Maizbhandar Darbar Sharif area.