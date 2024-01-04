Ctg-2 MP Nazibul Bashar pulls out of election to ensure AL's win

Chattogram-2 MP Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari has announced his withdrawal from the election to clear the way for the Awami League candidate's victory.
“I am withdrawing from the election, but my candidacy still stands. I'm stepping aside out of respect for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said on Thursday, three days before the election.
“I won three elections in this constituency with the [Awami League's] boat symbol. I've informed her [Hasina] about my decision."
Nazibul, the chairman of Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, announced his decision to pull out of the election during a media briefing at his home in the Maizbhandar Darbar Sharif area.
In a written statement, the Tarikat candidate emphasised his "moral duty" to support Hasina, the leader of the 14 Party Alliance, and said his participation could potentially take away votes from the Awami League candidate in the constituency.
Under these circumstances, he deemed it inappropriate to compete against the Awami League nominee.
Nazibul, who won the last election using the Awami League's boat symbol, did not get the ruling party's ticket this time. Instead, Khadijatul Anwar Soni, daughter of former MP Rafiqul Anwar, was nominated by the party.
Nazibul's withdrawal sets the stage for a three-way battle between Soni, independent candidate HM Abu Taiyab, and Bangladesh Supreme Party's Saifuddin Ahmed, another member of the Maizbhandari family. However, Nazibul's name and symbol will remain on the ballot paper as per rules.