    Awami League reiterates promise of fair election to Commonwealth, OIC observers

    The ruling party reiterates its pledge to hold a free, fair and acceptable election on Jan 7

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM

    The ruling Awami League has assured election observers from the Commonwealth and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that the national election will be conducted fairly.

    Ruling party officials held separate meetings with officials from the two organisations in Dhaka on Friday.

    During the meeting with the Commonwealth observers at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Awami League leader Quader emphasised the party's commitment to ensuring a free, fair and credible election on Jan 7.

    The 15-member Commonwealth delegation was led by former Jamaican prime minister Orette Bruce Golding.

    A three-strong ruling party delegation later met with the OIC team, led by the organisation's Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dubaie, at the Awami League offices in Dhaka’s Tejgaon.

