Awami League to sit with Jatiya Party on Wednesday to finalise shares of seats

The Awami League will sit with the key ally, the Jatiya Party, on Wednesday to discuss the shares of parliamentary seats they will contest for in the Jan 7 vote amid the opposition BNP’s boycott.

The ruling party heard the demands of its partners from the 14-Party Alliance on Monday and Tuesday, but kept them waiting for final decisions.

After the 14-Party meeting on Tuesday, the coalition’s coordinator and Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu said everyone will have to wait for the final decisions until Dec 17, the deadline for nomination withdrawal.

He said the discussions on which seats the Awami League will leave to its partners may start taking shape after the meeting with the Jatiya Party. “There may be some conflicts between the Jatiya Party, the Awami League and the 14-Party Alliance.”

Amu is confident that they will sort things out. “We contested elections and organised movements together in the past. We’re still saying that we will take part in the election together again.”