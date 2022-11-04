Ex-Pakistani PM Khan says he will resume his protest march after recovering

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday he would resume his protest march to Islamabad once he has recovered from an apparent assassination attempt, as his supporters staged nationwide protests.

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif led a coalition of parties that removed Khan from power through a parliamentary vote in April.

"I will give a call to march on Islamabad once I get better," Khan said in a live address on Friday from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment.

He said two shooters had tried to assassinate him in Thursday's attack, adding that they had killed one person and injured 11 others.

Khan said three people had devised the plan to assassinate him, without giving names or providing evidence for his allegations. His address came after his supporters came out on the streets of major cities on Friday, blocking major roads and clashing in some places with security forces.