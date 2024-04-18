Hasina bars families of Awami League MPs, ministers from contesting Upazila council polls

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has barred the family members of Awami League parliamentarians and ministers from contesting the upcoming Upazila council polls to keep them ‘free from influence’.

The decision was made to minimise conflict within the party and to ensure the elections were participatory, said AFM Bahauddin Nasim, joint general secretary of the ruling party.

The prime minister does not want anyone to ‘ruin the election environment’ and instructed the party to remain alert and ‘strong’ on the issue, he said.

“Today our party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader has given organisational instructions to the organising secretaries involved to tell the relatives of Awami League party MPs and ministers not to run as candidates in the Upazila elections. This is the order of the honourable leader of the people and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

Asked why such a decision was taken, Nasim said, “Starting from the Election Commission to people at all levels, everyone wants a free and fair election. The Awami League government is committed to giving its maximum cooperation to the Election Commission to ensure those fair and beautiful polls.”

“Since the Upazila election schedule was announced the relatives of influential MPs and ministers have stood as candidates in various parts of the country. As a result, there are reports that the election environment was disrupted due to the influence of those ministers and MPs. This decision was made to keep the election environment peaceful and fair.”

When asked whether the decision was communicated to specific people, Nasim said, “Some people were called in front of the general secretary and told ‘no’.”